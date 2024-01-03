Biden 2024: DC’s major battles and election impact

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 2024 presidential election is 10 months away and President Joe Biden is already encountering challenges on the road to November.

Currently, at home and abroad, the president faces some of the biggest fights as this year’s election gains prominence.

Some of the largest hurdles to start the year include securing funding for Ukraine and Israel, coupled with negotiations on border talks with Republicans.

Senate negotiators are actively working on a deal on border security that could be tied to aid for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans are not backing down with their request for sustainable border security policy changes linked to the foreign aid package.

Upon their return Jan. 8, Congress faces an extensive workload on government funding. Two crucial cutoff dates in late January and February loom for discussions regarding a dozen funding bills. The potential introduction of a third continuing resolution is on the table, aimed at preventing a shutdown and providing additional time for spending negotiations.

Meanwhile, new polling reveals Biden is trailing several points behind former President Donald Trump in terms of overall support.

Political strategists that NewsNation consulted highlight that voters are now weighing the president’s achievements and failures. They note Biden has achieved some bipartisan victories but has also fallen short of some of his campaign promises.

“I think Biden hopes the biggest issues are choice and the economy. And if those are the two big issues, choice and the economy, Joe Biden’s going to get reelected,” said NewsNation political contributor Chris Hahn. “Assuming the Republicans continue down this horrible path of picking Trump as their nominee, the issue of democracy itself is going to be an issue in the election.”