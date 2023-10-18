Biden approval rating near record low in new poll

President Biden’s overall approval rating dropped to 37 percent in a poll released Wednesday — a near-record low for the president as he heads into an election year.

The latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey, conducted Oct. 11-15, showed Biden’s overall approval rating at its second-lowest point in his presidency, 1 point higher than the record-low 36 percent approval in July 2022.

Biden’s disapproval rating rose to a record high of 58 percent, 1 point above the disapproval rating in July 2022.

Biden, 80, is set to run for reelection next year and is not facing strong challengers in a Democratic primary.

Former President Trump, 77, is the runaway favorite for the GOP presidential nomination.

Respondents were split on which presidential candidate they supported in 2020, with 45 percent saying they would vote for or support Biden and 43 percent backing Trump. Also, 85 percent of respondents said they voted.

Asked about their ideological alignments, 26 percent said they were very or somewhat liberal, 40 percent said they were very or somewhat conservative, and 28 percent described themselves as moderate.

The latest approval rating dropped 2 points from the most recent polls, conducted in July and in April, when his approval held steady at 39 percent. In November 2022, Biden’s overall approval rating was at 41 percent.

Biden’s disapproval rating rose by 2 points from the most recent polls, in July and April, when his disapproval rating was at 55 percent.

The same survey gave Biden his second-lowest approval on the economy so far in his presidency, dropping 5 points from the July poll to a 32 percent approval rating in the latest October survey. The only survey showing Biden with a lower approval on the economy was in July 2022, when 30 percent approved of his job on the economy.

Biden also received dismal ratings on foreign policy, even though it showed the vast majority of the public support military aid for Israel and Ukraine and support foreign humanitarian aid — positions the Biden administration has supported .

Only 31 percent approved of the job Biden is doing in foreign policy, compared to the 60 percent who disapproved.

The survey was conducted by phone interview with 1,001 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.