Biden tries to shore up Black support in 2024 campaign speeches

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s efforts to secure the support of Black voters for the upcoming 2024 election face significant hurdles, according to recent polling and expert analysis.

As part of his campaign strategy, Biden plans to address these concerns during a speech at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, one of the older Black churches in the South, on Monday.

A recent poll from the Roper Center indicates a notable decline in support among Black voters, dropping from 87% in 2020 to 63% currently.

Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo, commenting on the poll, emphasized the need for legislative action to address the concerns of the Black community, including promises related to the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act and voting rights.

“Despite the good work the Biden administration has done, there’s still a deficit that has to be met,” Patillo stated during an “On Balance” interview. “We have seen them advocate so strongly for other communities.”

Political consultant Shermichael Singleton highlighted the challenges faced by Democrats in retaining Black voters. Referring to a Politico article, he pointed out the “Charlemagne tha God problem,” citing the influential radio host’s critiques of Democrats and the perception of being taken for granted.

“Black men are trending more towards the right. They do sort of feel this sense that they’re being neglected, that they’re being ignored by Democrats,” Singleton said.

While discussing social and economic issues, Singleton pointed out a conservative streak among Black men on certain matters, suggesting that Democrats may be neglecting their concerns. He emphasized the need for the right message and policy positions, particularly those focused on economic prosperity, to sway Black male voters.

Singleton suggested that the focus should be on maintaining previous voter turnout numbers rather than trying to convert voters from the Republican Party.

Singleton argued, “If there’s a deficit in African American turnout, Hispanic turnout, and younger voters overall, those states could indeed flip back to the Republican corner, giving Donald Trump a victory electorally this November.”