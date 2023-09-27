Biden campaign to counter attacks during 2nd GOP debate

(NewsNation) — A number of Republican presidential contenders — minus the front-runner, former President Donald Trump — will participate in the second presidential debate Wednesday.

In a strategic move to address attacks from GOP candidates, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign launched an aggressive response, sending key personnel, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, to the debate site.

This proactive approach aims to refocus the campaign narrative.

Ammar Moussa, the Biden campaign’s rapid response director, joined “The Hill on NewsNation” to offer Democrats’ point of view on the second GOP debate.

“What we are going to see on the debate stage tonight and honestly in Michigan with President Trump’s speech is more of the same Republican ‘MAGAnomics’ agenda that the American people have actually rejected in 2018, and 2020, and 2022, and in almost 40 special elections this year,” Moussa said.

Moussa addressed polls showing voters are concerned about the president’s age and mental fitness and worries the country is on the wrong track.

“I would put the polls to the side and take a look at just what people are saying with their actual votes,” Moussa said. “And when it comes down to the choice that American people are going to have next November, it’s going to be a choice between President Biden’s agenda, President Biden’s vision for the future of the country, and whatever Republicans are peddling on the debate stage tonight.”

Moussa stressed Newsom’s vital role as a Biden campaign surrogate.

“Governor Newsom has been an incredible partner for this campaign. He’s been an incredibly effective surrogate,” Moussa said. “He’s also really, really good at highlighting just how extreme Republicans are.”