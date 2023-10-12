Biden files to run in Nevada presidential primary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has filed to run in Nevada’s Democratic primary, a formality that cements his 2024 aspirations for reelection.

With the filing with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, Biden will now appear on the state’s primary ballot for the election on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Nevada’s deadline to appear on the primary ballot is Oct. 16. New Hampshire’s filing deadline is Oct. 27.

In a Fox News poll released this week, Biden edged out Trump, leading by just a single point.

Biden’s support is between 45 and 49% against each Republican running for the White House, including the narrow lead over Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has a two-point edge over the sitting president, according to the poll.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tops Biden by four points, the survey shows.

Fox News also noted that the poll results, published Wednesday, mark the first time this cycle that Trump has fared worse against Biden than the other candidates vying for the GOP nomination.

NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.