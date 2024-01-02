Biden loses support among Hispanic, Black voters: Poll

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — It’s a new year, but the same problems persist for President Joe Biden as a new poll showed a loss in support for the president among some key groups who turned out for him in 2020.

The new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed former President Donald Trump is leading by 3% when it comes to overall support.

When it came to Hispanic voters surveyed, Trump earned 39% compared to Biden’s 34%.

Biden has also seen a decline in voters under the age of 35. In 2020, Biden led Trump by 24 points among the group. But the survey found Trump now leads among voters under 35 with 37% support to Biden’s 33%.

As for Black voters, support for the president has decreased nearly 25% since 2020.

Some Democrats say the chances of success in the 2024 election will be difficult if the declining support among Black voters continue.

“If those numbers persist, the president is not likely to win re-election given Donald Trump’s legislation, the First Step Act and his push to really do symbolic gestures in terms of trying to gain support for the African American community. He’s really chipped away at the president’s base and that really poses problems for Democrats,” Michael Starr Hopkins, the president of Northern Starr Strategies and a Democratic strategist, said.

Hopkins explained representation matters at all levels of the spectrum, especially when it comes to community outreach.

The Hill contributed to this report.