Biden officially announces reelection bid

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Twitter announced that he would seek a second term, setting the stage for a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States,” Biden said in his reelection announcement.

The president’s reelection bid comes four years to the day since he announced his 2020 bid.

Biden, now 80, was the oldest U.S. president ever when he first took the Oval Office at 78. But the president has batted away questions about his age, saying that voters simply need to “watch me” to determine whether he’s up to the job as president.

Biden faces significant challenges in his bid for a second term. The public is generally dissatisfied with the state of the nation and his approval ratings are mediocre.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be running for reelection alongside Biden, despite speculation that their relationship might hurt the president’s chance for a second White House term.

There is a bright spot for the president: He appears to have dodged any serious primary challengers. The only two significant candidates so far are author and spiritualist Marianne Williamson and Kennedy family scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr., best known as an anti-vaccine campaigner.

Right now, Trump is the clear favorite for the GOP — and that might be the best news possible for Biden.

The former president famously lost the popular vote in both of his previous White House runs. Biden beat him by more than seven million votes in 2020. And the events of Jan. 6, 2021, have likely made Trump more toxic to at least some voters.

Trump responded to Biden’s reelection announcement in a lengthy statement, attacking the incumbent president and calling him the most corrupt president in American history.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Trump’s statement said.

Though Biden didn’t mention Trump by name, his reelection video features images of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and references Trump’s hold on the Republican Party.

“Around the county, MAGA extremists are linking up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy,” Biden said.

Biden has built his reelection campaign from the insecurity of democracy, encouraging American voters to back him and join the fight against the threat to democracy.

With only those nominal primary challengers and a chaotic Republican field, the president and his senior aides have felt little pressure to formalize a reelection campaign. Instead, Biden has focused on governing, holding events at the White House and traveling across the country to sell his top legislative achievements such as a bipartisan infrastructure law and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package.

The president and his senior political advisers are meeting with Democratic donors in Washington this week in an event meant to energize the party’s top contributors ahead of Biden’s expected reelection campaign.

Despite average approval ratings, Biden is showing some signs of recovery in terms of public perception of the issue.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll had a basically even split between voters approving of his performance on the economy, at 45%, and disapproving, at 46%. Still, employment has rebounded strongly from the pandemic, sending the national unemployment rate to its lowest levels in decades.

But the Biden administration is facing two allegations amid his reelection announcement. Both claims involve Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

First, an ex-CIA official told Congress the Biden campaign played a role in allegedly suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story. Another claim came from a supervisor at the IRS, saying the Biden administration could be mishandling the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Devan Markham, The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.