Biden approval rating sinks to 36%, trails Trump in new poll

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As President Joe Biden gears up for one of the most perilous weeks of his presidency, a new poll revealed most Americans prefer the former president in a potential 2024 matchup.

The president’s approval rating has hit a new low, dipping to 36%, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

However, it’s not just that number that is inflicting pain. The poll revealed how Biden might fare in a potential election rematch with former President Donald Trump — Trump leading the president by seven points.

The poll results came during a crucial time for Biden.

The president is expected to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday to construct a deal on debt and Title 42 is set to expire Thursday, expected to attract a major influx of migrants at the southern border.

About 49% of poll participants said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump or are leaning toward casting their ballots for him if the two are nominees.

Only about 42% of voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden or are leaning toward supporting him.

These early poll numbers are already making Democrats feel uneasy.

“It kept me up and I thought they should wake up and look at those numbers,” former acting Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said on ABC this week.

Just one-third of Americans believe the president has the mental acuity to serve a second term, with 32% saying Biden has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively.”

The poll revealed that 33% of voters believe Biden is physically fit to serve.

Biden has made jokes about his age in the past. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, he said, “Call me old, I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient, I say I’m wise.”

The president kept a low profile with the launch of his campaign. Reporters have even questioned his spokesperson on his light schedule.

“He’s been meeting with — having internal meetings in the Oval Office, talking about the issues that matter to the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.