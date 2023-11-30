Biden campaign launches TV ad knocking Trump on health care

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is launching a new TV ad Thursday as it seeks to draw a “stark contrast” to GOP presidential front-runner former President Donald Trump on a long-standing issue: health care.

The new 60-second campaign ad, titled “Your Family,” features a pediatric nurse named Jody, who called the health care policies during the Trump administration “troubling.”

“The idea that we could go back to the policies that help the rich get richer and left so many people behind – I don’t want to go back,” Jody says in the ad.

Biden’s campaign push comes in the days after Trump said he was “seriously looking at alternatives” to the Affordable Care Act – sometimes known as “Obamacare” – if he were to win the 2024 election.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. “We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Trump was referring to the three Republican senators – the late John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – who joined all Democrats to vote against dismantling Obamacare in 2017, defeating Trump’s effort to repeal and replace the law.

In a new post Wednesday, Trump clarified: “I don’t want to terminate Obamacare, I want to REPLACE IT with MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE. Obamacare Sucks!!!”

As of 2023, more than 40 million Americans have coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats are now gearing up to revive their strategy to support the ACA – underscoring the importance of affordable health care coverage – which helped put them over the top in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Fifty-nine percent of Americans said they had a favorable view of the law as of May, according to the most recent polling from the health policy research organization KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation).

Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said this ad intends to provide a “stark contrast” between Biden and Trump.

“This ad will remind voters of the clear choice they’ll face in 2024: Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans who are hellbent on siding with big pharma and insurance companies that make health care costs for hard working Americans more expensive, or President Biden, who is laser-focused on making health care more affordable for your family and lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

The president himself also weighed in on Trump’s comments on the health care law this week during an event at the White House.

“My predecessor has once again, God love him, called for cuts that could rip away health insurance for tens of millions of Americans,” Biden said. “They just don’t give up. But guess what? We won’t let these things happen.”

The Biden campaign said it will run the new TV ad targeted to battleground states during prime-time shows like The Voice, Survivor, Bachelor in Paradise as well as high-rated sports programming and national cable news.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.