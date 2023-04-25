Biden’s 2024 reelection message: ‘Let’s finish the job’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection in a video released Tuesday, confirming a campaign that has long been expected. He asks Americans to help him and his office “finish the job” as he seeks a second term in the White House.

In the three-minute video, the 46th Commander in Chief said the country remains in a “battle for the soul of America,” standing firm on the same message of his campaign four years ago. According to Biden, the question the nation faces is “whether, in the year ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

“There is no time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection. Because I know America. I know we’re good and decent people. I know we’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating each other with dignity,” Biden said in the video titled “Freedom.”

Throughout the video, the president echoed themes familiar to those outlined when he first took office in 2021.

Though Biden didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, the video features images of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and references Trump’s hold on the Republican Party.

“Around the county, MAGA extremists are linking up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy,” Biden said.

At 80, Biden is the oldest U.S. president. If he won a second term, he would extend that streak; he would be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025.