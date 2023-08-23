Burgum injures leg ahead of GOP debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.

(NewsNation) — Republican primary candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has injured his leg, potentially affecting his participation in Wednesday’s GOP debate.

Sources told NewsNation Burgum hurt his leg playing basketball. His campaign says the governor is no longer at the hospital but it isn’t clear if he will be able to stand for tonight’s debate.

Burgum is one of eight candidates who qualified for the GOP debate. Although former President Donald Trump remains the front-runner in the race, he declined to participate in the debate.

His campaign expects to know more about how the injury will impact Burgum’s debate plans later in the day.