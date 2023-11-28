Can Nikki Haley beat Trump for the 2024 nomination?

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has drawn record crowds as she campaigns for the GOP presidential nomination, polling second to former President Donald Trump. But can she beat him?

Republican strategist Melik Abdul and Director of the CAP Action Fund Navin Nayak joined NewsNation to discuss Haley’s chances of catching up to and beating Trump, who is still the clear front-runner in the race.

Abdul said Haley doesn’t have the numbers to beat Trump in the primary but is appealing to a segment of Republican voters.

“But I do believe that for many people, she represents a bit of stability, establishment and comfort that people would have with a Republican who has a worldview like hers,” he said.

To catch up, Abdul suggested Haley would need to consolidate support from anti-Trump Republicans who may be split among multiple candidates in the race.

But Nayak cautioned that just winning over anti-Trump voters is not enough.

“I think it’s not enough for her to just consolidate the anti-Trump vote. She’s actually got to make a case and win over Trump voters,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe she’s done so thus far.

Haley, along with other primary candidates, will take the stage in Alabama for the fourth GOP primary debate, hosted by NewsNation. Submit a question for the candidates here.