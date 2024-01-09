Caucuses vs. primaries: What’s the difference?

FILE – A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 4, 2020. Iowa Republicans have scheduled the party’s presidential nominating caucuses for Jan. 15, 2024, putting the first votes of the next election a little more than six months away. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — Presidential campaigns are ramping up with the Iowa caucuses just a week away from ushering in the 2024 election season.

Once a favored method of presidential nominations, caucuses have been replaced by primary elections in several states throughout the years.

Both methods have their supporters and critics, but Iowa’s Republicans have stood by the caucus process, which often has major implications for the presidential election.

The primary election in New Hampshire, the first state to host primaries, is similarly celebrated by some and looked on skeptically by others.

Regardless, both events are sure to dominate political news coverage as voters across the country begin to weigh in on their picks for the White House.

How do caucuses and primaries work?

Caucuses are meetings run by political parties rather than the government and are hosted at the county, district or precinct level.

They don’t all operate the same. Some choose candidates by casting secret ballots, while others divide into groups based on the candidate they support. Each group then gives speeches to try to persuade others to back their candidate.

Caucuses don’t directly elect a presidential candidate. They do, however, determine the number of state delegates who will vote for the caucus winner at the national convention.

The number of delegates given to each candidate is based on the number of caucus votes they receive.

Alternatively, primary elections are hosted by the government and allow individual voters to cast a ballot in favor of their favorite candidates running for office.

What states hold caucuses?

Republicans in seven states — Iowa, North Dakota, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri and Wyoming — will choose a nominee for president solely in a caucus this cycle, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Democrats — who currently hold the White House — will caucus in Idaho, Iowa and Wyoming.

Some Nevada Republicans will caucus as well this cycle. The Silver State has both a primary and a caucus this year, with some candidates — like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — opting to appear on the state’s “presidential preference” primary, while others — like former President Donald Trump — will participate in the party’s caucus two days later.

Nevada is also set to host its first Democratic presidential primary this year.

Additionally, three territories – American Samoa, Guam and the Virgin Islands – host presidential caucuses.

State caucuses pre-date primary elections. Although caucuses were once the preferred method of picking presidential nominees, some states have begun to favor primaries, in part, because they mirror the regular election process and offer more opportunities for nonpartisan voters, according to The Council of State Governments.

Are caucuses better or worse?

Some people have been critical of the influence Iowa has during the nomination process, claiming the state’s demographics aren’t representative of the entire nation. Similar criticism has been lodged against New Hampshire, which is the first state to hold primary elections.

Others worry that candidates feel pressure to support certain issues in either state so they can build support and perform well, according to the National Constitution Center.

Although both states award a relatively small number of delegates, candidates who do well in Iowa and New Hampshire have historically enjoyed positive news coverage.

However, a win in Iowa doesn’t guarantee overall success. The last Iowa winner to make it to the White House was former President George W. Bush in 2000.

Those in support of caucuses say they allow constituents to meet and talk about politics and speak with campaign representatives. Proponents of primaries, however, point to higher turnout rates and criticize the sometimes inconvenient and time-consuming caucus process.

When is the Iowa Caucus?

The Democratic and Republican parties in Iowa will hold caucuses Jan. 15.

While Republicans’ decision will have an immediate impact on the presidential race, the Democratic caucuses will take place strictly to conduct administrative party business, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats in Iowa will voice their picks for a presidential nominee through a mail-in ballot process that ends March 5. They’ll use the Jan. 15 date to elect delegates to the county conventions in March.