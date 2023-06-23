Christie slams Trump at GOP conference: ‘He’s let us down’

FILE – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Allies of former Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(NewsNation) — Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s criticism of former President Donald Trump elicited boos from a crowd Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

Christie, a contender for the 2024 presidential nomination, warned attendees to “beware of a leader who says that when something goes wrong, it’s everybody else’s fault” but “when things go right, everything is to his credit.”

“I’m running because (Trump) let us down.” Christie said. “He’s let us down because he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done. And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership.”

Christie went on to tell audience members they “could boo all (they) want,” regaining crowd support as he spoke.

The moment underscored tensions between pro- and anti-Trump Republicans as campaigning warms up.

Christie’s statements on Friday were the former governor’s latest criticisms against Trump, who also has his eye on the 2024 presidential nomination.

Earlier this week, Christie and former Attorney General Bill Barr compared Trump to a child, characterizing him as unfit for the presidency.

Trump was recently indicted on 37 counts of criminal conduct related to his handling of classified documents.

He’s scheduled to speak Saturday during the conference’s main event.

Other opponents making appearances include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.