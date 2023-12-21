Will Colorado GOP switch to caucus over Trump ballot decision?

(NewsNation) — Republicans are rallying behind former President Donald Trump after the Colorado Supreme Court booted him off the state’s GOP primary ballot. Now, the state’s Republican Party is threatening to switch to a caucus system if Trump loses a challenge to the ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices ruled Tuesday that the former president violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. But critics point out Trump has not been charged with, let alone convicted of, insurrection.

Not only could the Colorado Republican Party change the way voters choose the nominee, but some Democrats said this could end up helping the former president during the primary election.

A key thing to watch will be similar challenges filed in multiple other states.

The case in Colorado remains one of many involving the 14th Amendment, Trump and whether his involvement on Jan. 6 can be considered taking part in an insurrection.

According to the non-profit group Lawfare, 13 states have pending cases and two others have pending appeals.

While Colorado disqualified the former president from appearing on state primary ballots, four states, including Florida and New Hampshire, dismissed similar lawsuits.

Fellow Republicans are also rallying behind Trump, including his fellow GOP competitors in the primary. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., plans to file a bill aimed at preventing states from blocking presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.

The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, took it one step further, saying Presiden Joe Biden should also be taken off the ballot due to his handling of immigration.

David Axelrod, who once served as a chief strategist for former President Barrack Obama, believes all of this could eventually help Trump get elected.

“All the legal challenges that have been thrown at Trump have so far helped strengthen him in the Republican primary, as he depicts himself as a victim. Colorado will be the same,” Axelrod said. “What seems like Kryptonite winds up being batter packs in the GOP primary.”

Biden told reporters he believes Trump took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Well, I think it’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now, whether if the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection, there’s no question about it,” Biden said.

Since the ruling in Colorado came down, NBC News released a report from a non-profit research group, showing a rise in social media threats against the state justices and posts with their personal information, like office addresses.

Some posts even included violent words and pictures of weapons.