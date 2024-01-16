Why are conservatives looking at RFK Jr. as an alternative to GOP?

(NewsNation) — As the primary season heats up and a likely President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump rematch approaches, a growing number of Americans may still be holding out hope for another option — including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent.

Strategists claim there is a sense of disillusionment or fatigue with both Biden and leading GOP candidates. A third-party alternative may seem more appealing to voters.

A recent Monmouth University survey found one in five Americans would vote for RFK Jr. if the race shakes out between Biden and Trump. The one-time Democrat from a political dynasty is campaigning on issues that some say may draw in Republican voters.

“Well, I think there’s two things. One is for conservatives: The whole issues around COVID are still very real. We’re still waiting for, if you will, a national apology, a recognition that the lockdowns and mandates went too far. That there were mistakes,” said Guy Ciarrocchi, political strategist and Broad + Liberty writer.

“The second is the First Amendment,” he continued. “RFK’s candidacy is really built around the whole idea that every voice should be heard.”

Regardless, RFK Jr. still has an uphill battle.

The presidential hopeful told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo last month that he needs about one million signatures and must follow the different ballot rules in all 50 states to get his name on the ballot.

A spokesperson from RFK Jr.’s campaign told NewsNation that they have a robust ballot-access team and will be on the ballot in all states and Washington, D.C.