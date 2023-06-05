Cornel West to run for president in 2024

FILE – Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NewsNation) — Cornel West announced Monday that he will be running for president in 2024.

The scholar and progressive activist said he wants to empower people who have been “pushed to the margins.”

West said he’ll be running as a candidate for The People’s Party.

He shared a video on Twitter with the following caption: “I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all! Join the movement at http://CornelWest24.com!!”