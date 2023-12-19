Could Nikki Haley become Donald Trump’s vice president?

(NewsNation) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley‘s rise is raising concerns among some former President Donald Trump‘s supporters that she might emerge as a formidable contender for the vice-presidential slot.

“New Hampshire can’t afford Nikki ‘High Tax’ Haley,” a narrator says in a Super PAC-backed ad campaign accusing Haley of flip-flopping on her stance against raising the gas tax in New Hampshire. While Haley vehemently denies the allegations, the ad signals a potential shift in the dynamics of the Republican primary.

Responding to the negative ad, Haley took to social media, claiming that Trump, who previously denied her significance in New Hampshire, is now running attack ads against her. The political maneuvering intensifies as Haley suggests that Trump’s nervousness is evident, concluding her response with a confident “#Bringit.”

However, the concerns surrounding Haley extend beyond her presidential aspirations. The MAGA wing, including influential figures like Tucker Carlson, expresses strong opposition to a potential Trump-Haley ticket in a Timcast IRL podcast episode.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski cited Haley’s perceived inconsistency and lack of alignment with true Trump supporters. Lewandowski believes in the importance of selecting a running mate who complements rather than competes with Trump’s agenda.

The support of key figures like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and the backing of establishment money position Haley as a serious contender in the primaries.

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found Haley has emerged as a top alternative to the former president, consolidating much of the non-Trump vote. Among likely GOP primary voters, 29 percent say they would vote for the former South Carolina governor, putting her 15 points behind Trump.

Amidst the speculations, the political landscape takes another unexpected turn as the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 election, citing support for an insurrection.

NewsNation’s affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.