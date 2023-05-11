Cuccinelli: Trump ‘is running scared’ about 2024 election

  • Ken Cuccinelli is founder of DeSantis Never Back Down PAC
  • Real Clear Politics average: Trump is currently up by 31%
  • Cuccinelli: DeSantis has enormous potential to move up in polls

Updated:
2024 Election

