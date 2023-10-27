Dean Phillips: Joe Biden is going to lose to Donald Trump in 2024

(NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., launched his presidential campaign Friday, challenging incumbent Joe Biden in the upcoming primaries.

During an interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, the three-time congressman said he thinks former President Donald Trump will beat Biden in 2024.

“I think Joe Biden, as much as I respect him, is going to lose to Donald Trump,” Phillips told Vargas during an interview Friday.

Phillips explained that’s why he wanted to throw his hat into the political ring. He believes the torch should be passed to a “new generation of American leaders.”

“I’m running because that’s what you do in democracy when you listen to voters who are saying with overwhelming clarity that they want a change, that they want a candidate who’s different than the two front-runners,” Phillips said.

He continued: “I hear every single day people who have the same affection for him (Biden) that want a different nominee. They want to move to the future. They do not like Donald Trump. … It’s time for change.”

In the Democratic primary, Biden currently faces Phillips and author Marianne Williams.

“I think in democracy, our obligation is to listen to voters. I believe in a democracy, we give people choices. We give them the freedom to make a different selection. Absent that, democracy dies,” Phillips said. “That’s what this is all about, and I’m going to be joyful about it.”

Phillips told Vargas if his presidential run is not successful, he will wrap up his campaign and support the Democratic nominee.

“I will get behind whoever the nominee is, including President Biden, and do everything I can to ensure a Democrat wins because the alternative is exactly what I’m trying to prevent. And that is what is going to happen right now if we do not make a change,” Phillips said.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s vote tracker, Phillips has voted in line with Biden’s positions 100% of the time. When asked what he would do differently if elected, Phillips pointed to tackling issues like affordability, health care and the border crisis.