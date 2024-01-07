Dem candidates Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips set to debate

(NewsNation) — In the Democratic primary race for the 2024 presidential election, President Joe Biden is will be contending against candidates Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Williamson and Phillips are set to debate Monday in New Hampshire, an event that won’t feature their main competitor, Biden.

Williamson, known for her prior presidential run and distinctive approach, appeared on “NewsNation Prime,” to discuss her preparations for the election.

When asked about her strategy to beat Biden, Williamson highlighted the President’s declining poll numbers and emphasized the need for inspiration rather than fear, to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“I don’t believe that the president’s message that Trump is a threat to democracy is the way we’re going to win,” Williamson asserted. “We’re going to win in 2024 by inspiring the American people, not by scaring them.”

She acknowledged the electoral challenge for Democrats lies in voter turnout rather than opposition from former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of presenting a hopeful agenda. Williamson’s vision focuses on addressing a decades-long struggle of the middle class and offering a “new beginning” for the American people.

Williamson responded to recent comments of Trump mocking the late Sen. John McCain for his disability, saying “The former president speaks like a nasty human being,” emphasizing the need for Democrats to unite against such negativity in the upcoming elections.

The democratic primary debate will be hosted by New England College, a liberal arts nonprofit school, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, N.H. It will be moderated by the founder of the communications firm McElveen Strategies and former WMUR Political Director Josh McElveen, and it will air on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel 124 at 7 p.m. EST.

NewsNation’s affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.