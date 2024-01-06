Democracy on ‘last legs:’ Green party candidate Dr. Jill Stein

(NewsNation) — Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein delved into the challenges facing the nation and the need for a political alternative, in an interview on “NewsNation Prime.“

“Our democracy is very much on its last legs, and needs to be revived, needs to be rescued,” she said, lamenting on the events of Jan. 6, describing them as a reflection of the state of American democracy. She emphasized a disconnect between the political system and the everyday struggles of the American people.

Stein argued that economic disparities, rising homelessness and a perceived allegiance to corporate interests have eroded public trust in the democratic process.

Highlighting the discontent with the two-party system, Stein cited polls indicating that 60% of Americans believe the establishment has failed them. She also pointed to recent surveys revealing a growing inclination among Hispanics, African Americans and youth to consider third-party options.

In Oct. 2023, longtime environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he’ll run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid.

Responding to former President Donald Trump’s characterization of Jan. 6 defendants as hostages, Stein dismissed it as a PR stunt. She urged a focus on the deeper issues affecting democracy and the economy rather than engaging in polarizing rhetoric.

Addressing the perennial question of third-party impact on major party candidates, Stein countered the notion that her 2016 candidacy drew crucial votes away from Hillary Clinton. Citing polls, she argued that many Green Party voters would not have supported major party candidates, asserting that voters have the right to choose candidates aligned with their interests.

“Voters have a right to choose and to try to shove down the throats of voters two zombie candidates from two zombie parties that really have been serving the economic elites…is incredibly undemocratic,” she said.

Stein rebuffed claims that her candidacy could harm President Joe Biden’s chances, pointing to what she called the “Abandon Biden movement.” She criticized Biden’s track record on issues such as student debt, minimum wage and environmental policies, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises.

In a passionate plea, Stein asserted that voters have the right to demand alternatives and criticized the two-party system for allegedly serving the interests of political elites rather than the general populace.