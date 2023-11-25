‘New generation’: Rep. Dean Phillips campaigns on age against Biden

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota positions himself as a candidate advocating for change, both domestically and in foreign affairs, urging Americans to consider a new generation of leadership for the country in the 2024 presidential race.

Phillips’s appearance on “NewsNation Prime” came shortly after he announced that he would not seek reelection to Congress in 2024, redirecting his full attention to the presidential race against President Joe Biden.

Phillips, 54, has been a vocal supporter of Biden but worries his age puts him at a disadvantage against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“I respect President Biden. But electability matters. The polls are horrific for Democrats. He and Vice President Harris are going to lose to Donald Trump,” he said.

NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app.

The Congressman, who represents Minnesota’s 3rd congressional district, believes that the country is demanding change, with over 70% of Americans expressing a desire to move on from Trump and Biden.

Phillips expressed concerns about the Democratic Party’s preference for coronations over competitive primaries. He stressed the need for generational change, pointing to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, social media, climate change, and global conflicts in the 21st century.

“We have to address this in a way that I’m afraid generations of the past have not done well. And it’s time to pass the torch,” Phillips said.

In October, Phillips became the first elected Democrat to challenge Biden for the nomination.

Phillips’ decision to enter the presidential race has been met with criticism from within his own party at home.

Gov. Tim Walz has been full-throated in his defense of Biden, releasing a fundraising email in early November on Biden’s behalf before Phillips even formally got into the race titled “Minnesotans Love Joe Biden.”

“I have to say this about Minnesota: it’s a great state, full of great people. And sometimes they do crazy things,” Walz wrote, such as making “political sideshows for themselves.”

Addressing doubts about his chances, Phillips acknowledged the historical precedent that no incumbent president has lost a primary challenge in modern American history. However, he remains optimistic, pointing to what he views Biden’s vulnerability in polls and the need for Democrats to acknowledge the realities of the current political landscape.

“Come summer, there will be polls showing me head to head with former President Trump in which I’m beating him, in which he will be beating President Biden and then Democrats will have a choice to make,” he said.

Responding to questions about his lower polling numbers compared to Biden and other Democratic candidates, Phillips stated that it takes time to develop name recognition. He expressed confidence that his visibility and engagement with the public will lead to a considerable climb in the polls over the coming months.

Phillips is a political moderate from the suburbs of Minneapolis. Before he won the seat as a Democrat in 2018, the area had a history of electing Republicans to the U.S. House.

The Congressman also addressed recent comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris, clarifying that he respects her but believes that the current Democratic ticket is vulnerable in the upcoming election. Phillips apologized for any offense caused by his remarks and urged Democrats to focus on the potential challenges in the 2024 race.

Shifting to foreign politics, Phillips discussed his perspective on the situation in Israel, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a multinational approach to peacekeeping in the region.

“We still have American hostages being held by Hamas almost seven weeks into this conflict. And if I were the American president, would I handle it differently? Absolutely,” he said. “There will not be peace in the Middle East until there are two states living side by side in safety, security and opportunity.”

On the issue of U.S. relations with Iran and China, Phillips emphasized the importance of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and expressed a desire to reset relations with China, calling for fair trade practices and cooperation where possible.

Phillips is one of the wealthiest members of Congress and heir to his stepfather’s Phillips Distilling Company empire, which holds major vodka and schnapps brands. He once served as that company’s president and ran the gelato maker Talenti. His grandmother was the late Pauline Phillips, better known as the advice columnist “Dear Abby.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.