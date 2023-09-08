Should the Democrats look beyond Biden for 2024?

  • Polling shows many voters are concerned about Biden's age
  • Two-thirds of left-leaning voters want a nominee other than Biden
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one possible alternative

2024 Election

