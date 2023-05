(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to officially announce a presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter, according to NewsNation sources.

The highly anticipated announcement will happen during a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk Wednesday evening.

Musk and DeSantis will be hosting the event at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats.

