DeSantis to unveil campaign border policy plan in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak with voters in Eagle Pass and roll out his border policy plan on Monday, making it the first formal campaign policy of his 2024 presidential run.

DeSantis toured a section of the border in Eagle Pass on Sunday and took a boat tour on the Rio Grande where Mexican media reported the presidential hopeful witnessed migrants crossing illegally.

Later on Monday, DeSantis will make his case to Texas voters for how he plans to secure the southern border if elected.

Border authorities encountered a record two million migrants last fiscal year. Back in May, the Florida governor sent more than 1,100 state law enforcement agents and National Guard members to the Texas border to assist with the border crisis after the expiration of Title 42.

Florida law enforcement officials assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with over 600 arrests and encountered more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, DeSantis’ office announced last week.

The launch of the Nationwide Coalition of Sheriffs to address the border crisis is another strategy from the DeSantis campaign to gather support for his new border policies.

The Florida governor’s campaign has also increased its attacks on former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on his handling of the southern border.

“Trump ran on this same promise in 2016, but ended up deporting fewer illegals than Barack Obama,” the DeSantis War Room tweeted.

Desantis spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday, saying he’ll be the president to end the ongoing border crisis.

“I’ll finally be the president to bring the issue of our open southern border to a conclusion. I’ve heard about this since I’ve been an adult. For decades, we’ve complained about the open border, we’ve complained about everything that’s happening. Now is the time to act,” DeSantis said. On day one, we declare a national emergency — we mobilize all assets, including the military.”

Devan Markham contributed to this report.