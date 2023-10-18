DeSantis: ‘I was hoping Jim Jordan would get elected’

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hoped to see Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, elected as the new House Speaker in an interview with NewsNation’s Blake Burman on Wednesday.

The 2024 GOP presidential candidate, who was initially pitted as a serious competitor to frontrunner former President Donald Trump, has failed to secure a footing in the race to the primaries, recent polling has shown.

On Wednesday, he took aim at lawmakers in D.C. amid several chaotic weeks during which the government narrowly avoided a shutdown, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the role by members of his own party and a new fight for speakership has seen two failed votes.

“I think the problem with what they’re doing in D.C. is the drama’s not leading to any result,” DeSantis said. “It’s like they’re chickens with their heads cut off… I think they need to get their act together and focus on the American people.”

DeSantis’ comments came after Jordan failed to garner enough votes for the second time in as many days,

“I was hoping that Jim Jordan would get elected,” DeSantis said “He has my support. I think he could do a good job.”

Jordan needed 217 votes — but received 199 — to become the new House speaker with 22 members of his own party voting against him.

“They can’t get their act together,” DeSantis said. “Meanwhile, we’ve got an open border, we’ve got rising prices. We’ve got issues with crime in the streets. And of course, you now have more instability around the world. And voters want to see results.”

NewsNation reporters Joe Khalil and Tom Dempsey contributed to this report.