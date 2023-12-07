DeSantis back in Iowa post-GOP debate as caucuses near

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the move Thursday morning, heading to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to meet with voters following a stand-out performance during NewsNation’s GOP primary debate.

After a recent endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and visiting all 99 counties in the state, DeSantis has been slowly chipping away at former President Donald Trump’s large lead in the polls.

With just six weeks until the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, the Florida governor has about 22% support in the state’s latest polling out this week, while Trump still dominates with 45%.

DeSantis has been able to climb about four points in the past few weeks, touting his record on key issues like immigration and economic growth in Florida.

His campaign hosted a watch party for the debate in Cedar Rapids, where more than a dozen Iowa voters came together to show their support.

His supporters told NewsNation they’re backing DeSantis because of the conservative policies he has implemented as governor of the Sunshine State and his consistency in messaging.

“He is somebody who knows how to use political leverage and knows how to actually do what they say. I don’t worry about him not doing what he says on stage when it comes to governing,” Iowa voter Matt said.

DeSantis supporter Danielle Priebe said it’s nice to see DeSantis come out with his fists swinging.

“I think after the Newsom debate, it really keyed him up to realize that maybe being a little more held back isn’t as good and being more powerful is really effective. People are getting more involved in what he is saying, listening to the crowd and listening to them clap for him has been great,” Priebe said.

However, when looking at the history of the Iowa caucuses for the GOP, the Republican candidate who wins in the state doesn’t always go to the White House.

In fact, it hasn’t happened since 2000 when George W. Bush was elected president. In 2016, it was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who won in Iowa before Trump shocked the nation and won the general election.

Iowa State Sen. Dan Zumbach said this is why he doesn’t trust where the polls stand right now with Trump in the lead. He thinks the nation will see a very different outcome after the January caucuses.

“I don’t believe the polls are accurate at all. I don’t think they’re really relating to people that will go to the polls and caucus in January,” Zumbach said. “I believe Ron DeSantis has a group of folks who are standing behind him and will go to the caucus and will support him.”

The Florida governor will host two events in Iowa on Thursday. The first one will start around 12 p.m. CT.