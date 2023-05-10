DeSantis takes key step toward likely presidential bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NewsNation) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a step Tuesday toward announcing his anticipated announcement of a 2024 presidential campaign.

Politico reports DeSantis severed his ties with his state political committee. It’s a key move because the governor is not able to use money raised by that political action committee (PAC) for a race at the federal level, according to Politico.

However, a super PAC promoting a 2024 DeSantis run plans to have dozens of staff in place in the first 18 states on the Republican presidential primary calendar in the coming weeks, another move indicating that his expected 2024 announcement is drawing closer, The Associated Press reports.

The plans, shared with The Associated Press, are part of the group Never Back Down’s strategy to begin political organizing for DeSantis all the way through Super Tuesday on March 5. It is a point to a novel approach the super PAC is attempting ahead of a likely DeSantis run.

The super PAC spokesperson, Erin Perrine, says the moves put Never Back Down in a “dominant” position in the four early states.

“We are ahead of the game in expanding our operations outside of the first four primary states as the energy behind Governor Ron DeSantis to run for President and defeat Joe Biden in 2024 continues to grow,” Perrine said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.