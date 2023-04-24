DeSantis PAC offers to pay to relocate Trump after attack

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. Ten Republican White House hopefuls will be speaking Saturday, April 22, at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual spring fundraiser that marks the unofficial launch of the 2024 Iowa caucus campaign. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the top declared and expected candidates set to speak at the event, though Trump will be appearing via video. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(NewsNation) — A Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis super PAC has vowed it would financially support former President Donald Trump’s move to California after the Republican 2024 front-runner targeted the Sunshine State’s leader in an email campaign.

“Donald Trump has so deeply disparaged the state of Florida by calling it the ‘worst state,’ we at Never Back Down will help him leave by offering financial assistance to help him move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy Gavin Newsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well. The good news is that since so many people are moving to the state of Florida, thanks to the incredible success of Governor Ron DeSantis, no one will notice when Trump leaves,” Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski said in a statement.

In the email issued last Friday, Trump targeted DeSantis’ leadership in the state and cited statistics that portray Florida in a negative light, including ones saying that Florida is one of the least affordable states to live in. Trump has resided in Florida since he left the White House.

The email also blasts the state of Florida for being “among the worst states” to live, work, raise a family, retire and many other issues. The email referred to statistics from organizations like U.S. News and World Report, Money Inc. and the Florida Policy Institute when talking about the state, The Hill reported.

It’s one of the latest attacks Trump has targeted DeSantis with. A Trump PAC launched a “pudding fingers” attack ad last week directed at DeSantis, which said that he “loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking about pudding.”

DeSantis has not yet announced a 2024 bid.