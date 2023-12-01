DeSantis swoops into Haley’s territory

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

PROSPERITY, N.C. (NewsNation) — Ron DeSantis is trying to put a stop to Nikki Haley’s 2024 momentum with a campaign stop in her home state of South Carolina.

Many of the people NewsNation spoke with in Prosperity said they’re excited to hear from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Some of them say they’re entrenched in his camp supporting him no matter what. Others said they’re still shopping around for their ideal candidate.

While former President Donald Trump remains the GOP frontrunner for the White House in 2024, DeSantis and Haley have emerged as Trump’s top contenders.