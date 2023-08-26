DeSantis, Ramaswamy take debate victory walk in Iowa

(NewsNation) — The first Republican presidential debate left many wondering which candidate took home the most gains, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the top of the list.

Both candidates are still campaigning in the crucial primary state of Iowa this weekend, claiming their performances are already paying off.

Ramaswamy claims he was the central figure in the debate, raising at least $625,000 within hours of the first debate.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by all the people who are thrilled with the debate performance. It felt like that kicked off engagement in the campaign at a level boosted from the last 6 months. Many people had not heard of me so we were introduced to grassroots. I think that’s paying dividends because I’ve been here more than any other candidate. People appreciate it,” Ramaswamy said, adding, “I was the central figure in the debate, taking most attacks. Winning debate, in most people’s view, its propelled us forward.”

Gov. DeSantis claims his campaign raised over $1 million after the debate. Instead of attacking his GOP rivals in Iowa this weekend, he focused on President Joe Biden, his would-be opponent in the general election.

“Policies that make it more difficult for American families are benefiting those who are politically connected,” DeSantis said in Iowa following the debate. “Bidenomics is basically you have a lower standard of living so he can pursue the left’s ideological agenda.”

The latest polling shows DeSantis and Ramaswamy locked in a close race within just three points of one another.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who did not attend the debate, maintains a massive lead. He is polling around 58% even after his fourth indictment.

Despite what DeSantis and Ramaswamy would call a good week for their campaigns, there’s still a lot of catching up needed to become the Republican candidate.