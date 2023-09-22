DeSantis stumbles in polls as Haley rises

(NewsNation) — A tale of two different campaign strategies is playing out in key Republican primary states as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ poll numbers continue to falter. Meanwhile, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is having a moment.

Haley has seen her support climb in New Hampshire. A new poll from the University of New Hampshire and CNN shows her climbing to third place and knocking on the door of second place.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has slid to fifth place, according to the same poll. In the latest blow to the campaign, Florida GOP megadonor Ken Griffin told CNBC that he doesn’t see the “strategy” from DeSantis’ team.

Griffin, who is valued at $35 billion, told CNBC he’s not impressed with the GOP’s current alternatives to former President Donald Trump.

Despite Trump facing 91 felony counts in four separate indictments, no one has been able to surpass him in 2024 polls.

With the second Republican debate on Wednesday, DeSantis will need a reset.

“I think this next debate is absolutely critical for Gov. DeSantis. If he wants to regain his place as the second choice behind Trump amongst Republican voters, he’s got to make a splash in this debate,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

Trump is expected to skip the second debate as he did with the first, opting to visit striking auto workers in Michigan instead.