DeSantis expected to announce presidential run late next week

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination late next week, two sources familiar with the matter told NewsNation.

Some donors got messages Monday indicating they were invited to Miami for events on May 24 and 25 for what is expected to be an announcement event and related activities, one source said, although specifics were not provided.

The DeSantis political team is confirming there will be a donor’s briefing next week in Miami, but team members are not commenting on whether the governor will make his announcement then.

Politico reported Monday that donors were invited to Miami between May 24 and May 26 for what is believed to be DeSantis’ formal campaign entry.

NewsNation reported last week the Florida governor was aiming to make his announcement in late May near the Memorial Day holiday.

As he prepares for the announcement, DeSantis will hit the road again later this week, traveling to New Hampshire, where he will meet with a group of state lawmakers who have endorsed him, his political team confirmed.

Fox News first reported the New Hampshire trip.

This follows what the DeSantis team views as a very successful weekend of campaigning throughout Iowa, a key early test for Republican candidates and what his aides believe is a natural stronghold for a DeSantis candidacy because of a large presence of evangelical and conservative voters.

DeSantis was well received at two major speeches on Saturday, as well as at a last-minute stop that evening at a barbecue restaurant in the capital city of Des Moines, not from where former President Donald Trump had been scheduled to hold a rally. Trump called off his event earlier in the day, citing a tornado threat.

The governor’s team believes he was able to demonstrate a more personable side at these events, shaking hands and having more interaction with voters after he was criticized this spring for not showing a relaxed style while he traveled the country, a source who has spoken with his aides said. While there was a lot of anticipation leading up to the weekend because both candidates would be in the state on the same day, Trump’s cancellation meant “they avoided the split screen,” the source said.

During his Iowa barnstorming, DeSantis responded “No news yet, so just hang out there” when NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer asked if he was close to an announcement.

Part of the planning involved in the announcement has included DeSantis and his close advisers hosting a series of dinners for donors and bundlers in Tallahassee and those they hope to recruit.

Donor Dan Eberhart attended one such dinner last week and left sold.

“He seemed to have a very compelling case,” Eberhart said, as he and top aides previewed the conservative message they will sail in the primaries, including the governor’s accomplishments as seen through the various bills passed by the state legislature on issues ranging from education to restrictions on Disney management to guns to immigration.

As DeSantis prepared to enter the presidential sweepstakes and traveled the country, he touted those measures as he sought to burnish his conservative credentials and sell a record of achievement. DeSantis had repeatedly said he would not make his next political moves until after the Florida Legislature wrapped up its session, which happened earlier this month. Since then, the governor has held daily events to highlight his signing of different bills into law. On Monday he signed legislation restricting how race and gender can be taught in the state’s colleges and universities, and another prohibiting students and staff from filling out diversity statements.

While the work of the Florida Legislature will form the heart of DeSantis’ campaign platform, political analysts as well as some Republicans warn his signing of a bill banning abortion after six weeks may backfire if he does become the nominee. They warn the abortion law could turn off a lot of suburban women and independent voters, two key general election constituencies.

Former President Trump criticized the bill in an interview with The Messenger.

“If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh,” he said.

The abortion measure has earned the Florida governor support from conservatives, some of whom were upset with Trump’s criticism. “The pro-life community expects better than that,” key Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats told NewsNation’s “The Hill” on Monday, adding that he was upset with Trump’s refusal during the CNN town hall last week to be more specific about what type of abortion ban he would support and calling the appearance “a disaster.”

“That is why the Iowa caucus door has flung wide open,” Vander Plaats said.

Other signs that a DeSantis announcement is likely nearing: On Monday, the governor’s political team moved out of Florida Republican Party headquarters and into its own office space, and his longtime gubernatorial spokesman resigned from his government post to “pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor’s success to our country.”