DeSantis tour offers glimpse at presidential platform

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to enter the race for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination this week. As observers await his much-anticipated bid, some political analysts are looking to some of the legislation that passed through Florida’s legislature as a potential dress rehearsal for DeSantis’s agenda.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has made stops in early voting states, including Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa, leaving behind breadcrumbs for his supporters on what a DeSantis ticket could look like.

“DeSantis has really been, again, very bold in this last legislative session,” said Diane Canada, founder of Lady Up America App.

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a law banning the state’s public colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

“I really believe that DeSantis believes strongly in the policies that he passes,” said Dr. Trish Crouse, a political science expert at the University of New Haven.

DeSantis supported a law that would extend liability protections for space companies should a crew member suffer an injury or die.

DeSantis also signed a major death penalty bill this year. The law ends a unanimous jury requirement in death penalty sentencing, allowing capital punishment with jury recommendation of at least 8-4 in favor of execution. Only three states out of the 27 that impose the death penalty do not require unanimity.

The change came in response to a verdict that spared the life of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, who killed 17 people in 2018.

“It really seems to me that he’s trying to appease the MAGA crowd because that is who he’s going to need to support him,” Crouse said.

DeSantis’ bid looms as he’s expected to sign a sweeping elections bill, which would ensure he could run for president in 2024 without having to resign his current post. The legislation includes a vital statute that allows Desantis to stay in office as Florida’s governor while running for president.

The bill hasn’t made it to the governor’s desk yet.

DeSantis’ supporters have called him the party’s best hope for winning the White House. Former President Donald Trump has a large lead over GOP hopefuls, including a 32 point lead over of DeSantis, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.