DeSantis: Voters care about ‘substance,’ not process

(NewsNation) — In recent weeks, there have been a number of shake-ups on presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ campaign staff, but the Florida governor says he isn’t worried about how this looks to voters.

“Voters, they focus on substance, they don’t care about the process,” DeSantis told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer. “They care about the future of the country, and they want to see what you as president will do to get this country going in a better direction.”

Added DeSantis: “I’m running actually to win the presidency and do all these great things. I don’t have any other motive. I don’t want to get a cable news deal. I’m not trying to sell anything.”

On Tuesday, it was reported DeSantis replaced his campaign manager, Generra Peck. James Uthmeier, his chief of staff from his state office, took on the role. The change was just weeks after DeSantis laid off about a third of his staff.

DeSantis has consistently shown up second in the polls to former president and current front-runner Donald Trump, although as The Hill notes, his numbers have gone down in the past few weeks.

But DeSantis maintained confidence in an interview with NewsNation Thursday at the Iowa State Fair, where he said he’s been able to develop a following by showing up to people’s communities.

“We’ve got more endorsements from legislators in Iowa than any candidate running by far,” he said. “And that is going to mean more to people in their communities than trying to pull whatever (other candidates are) trying to pull.”

At the fair this weekend, DeSantis plans on talking to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, at a “fair-side” chat. According to news outlet KCCI, all candidates were invited to have a chat with the governor, but Trump will not be attending. He has previously accused Reynolds of shirking her commitment to neutrality in the campaign.

“Donald Trump has attacked Gov. Kim Reynolds. She’s done a great job here, Iowans love her. I’m proud as a Republican to see a Republican governor like Kim Reynolds get so many great things done,” DeSantis said. “I don’t believe it’s good for the party to be attacking people like Kim Reynolds.”

Now, DeSantis says, he’s looking forward to the first GOP primary debate, to be held in Milwaukee Aug. 23. Trump, saying his large lead already gives him an advantage, has said he may skip it, meaning DeSantis will likely bear the brunt of other candidates’ attacks — to which he says, he hopes they do.

“When they’re attacking you, that means you’re over the target,” DeSantis said. “So we’re happy to field that, and we’ll hold our own.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.