Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in poll of Georgia voters

FILE – In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden lost to Donald Trump in a new poll of Georgia voters, with the GOP former president getting 45% over the Democrat incumbent’s 37%.

The poll, conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, also found many prospective voters didn’t necessarily support either candidate. There were 7% who said they’d vote for another candidate, while 6% said they didn’t know who they were choosing. Another 6% don’t plan on voting at all.

More than 1,000 registered voters were asked about Trump or Biden from Jan. 3 through the 11th.

Another Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from November showed Trump and Biden basically tied at 45% to 44%, although the newspaper notes this survey was from those with a history of voting who said they’d also do so in 2024.

The latest poll comes a day after Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses by a large margin. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took second, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in third. Trump now has 20 delegates, DeSantis has eight, and Haley has three.

Despite facing four criminal court cases, Trump has remained the front-runner in the 2024 election. FiveThirtyEight.com showed him with 60% of the vote among all primary candidates as of Jan. 16, and Morning Consult had him at 69%.