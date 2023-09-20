Trump ramps up Iowa campaign ahead of 2024 caucuses

(NewsNation) — Republican front-runner Donald Trump is revving up his campaign in Iowa, hoping to cement his lead and block his rivals from catching up to him as the first-in-the-nation caucuses draw nearer.

The former president addressed supporters Wednesday at two events, the start of what his campaign says will be a weekslong push in the Hawkeye State.

“I’ve never seen the spirit that we have this time, and a lot of that spirit because you’re longing for the good old days with the greatest economy ever,” Trump said at a campaign rally.

The latest polling in Iowa shows that while Trump still maintains a wide lead, his support has dropped 13 points since May. The Trump campaign told NewsNation it believes that if it denies victory to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa, the path to the Republican nomination becomes clearer.

At the rally, Trump urged Iowans to support exceptions to bans on abortion, warning Republicans will lose in 2024 if they don’t.

“We would probably lose majorities (in Congress) in 2024 without the exceptions, and perhaps the presidency itself,” Trump said.

The remarks come after the former president and GOP front-runner slammed the six-week abortion bans that some states have passed during an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He specifically said the ban signed by DeSantis was a “terrible mistake.”

Trump has five events in Iowa scheduled for September and October.

The Hill contributed to this report.