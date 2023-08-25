(NewsNation) — For some, a mug shot is a symbol of the worst day of their lives.

For Donald Trump, his mug shot, taken after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia, is a fundraising opportunity as he continues his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” a “personal note” from Trump on his donation website says. “The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

The note goes on to ask for a contribution to Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

Not only that: there’s also merchandise.

Trump’s mug shot, with the words “Never Surrender” under it, is on cotton T-shirts, is available on his campaign site in black and white, with short sleeves and long; beverage coolers; a coffee mug and a bumper sticker.

On Thursday evening, Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta — a first for a former president. He spent around 23 minutes at the facility and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Former President Donald Trump mug shot (Photo: Fulton County Jail)

Trump and 18 others were indicted on charges that they tried to overturn the 2020 election after he lost to current President Joe Biden.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the case, said at a previous news conference.

The former president has maintained that he is innocent, telling reporters he “did nothing wrong.” This is his fourth indictment.

Despite numerous legal woes, Trump’s popularity in polls of GOP primary voters hasn’t waned: He’s still the frontrunner, polling at over 50%.

Still, he’s entering the second half of the year in a strained financial position, the Associated Press reported earlier this month, as his bank account has been drained by tens of millions of dollars directed toward defending the former president from these mounting legal challenges. Trump’s burned through at least $42.8 million this year, with much of that money being used to cover legal costs for himself, his aides and other allies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.