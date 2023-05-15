Evangelical leader: US wants the ‘next generation’ candidate

(NewsNation) — One of Iowa’s most influential evangelical leaders, Bob Vander Platts, says if Republicans focus on the past, they won’t have a chance in the 2024 election.

“If we’re gonna have a conversation about what happened in the past, or vengeance about what happened in the past versus about a compelling vision for the future, we’re gonna get beat in 2024. I think America is exhausted by it. I think they’re tired of it,” Plaats said.

The Family Leader CEO joined “The Hill on NewsNation” to discuss the role Iowa will play for the GOP in the 2024 election, painting it as the key to the Republican candidate’s success.

“Take a look at Iowans. This is not their first rodeo. They’re very politically savvy. They’re not easily impressed. It’s a retail politics state where you need to shake the hand, look somebody in the eye,” Platts said. “This is a chance for the former president to make his case, as well as the others to make their case.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made strides in Iowa this weekend with three stops around the state. During his trip, he addressed Iowans, making subtle jabs at former President Donald Trump.

Trump was scheduled to hold his own event in Iowa but canceled last minute, citing weather concerns.

Though he left the door open for Trump to pivot his strategy, Platts told NewsNation, “I think they (Americans) want to turn the page to the next generation leader, someone who’s got a compelling vision that might unite America around things that actually bless America.”