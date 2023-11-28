Evangelical leader fires back at Trump in endorsement feud

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — A feud between former President Donald Trump and Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats is heating up.

Trump accused Vander Plaats of “scamming” candidates after Vandler Plaats endorsed former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

“Ron DeDeSanctimonious, in an act of sheer desperation, paid Iowa preacher Bob Vander Plaats $100,000, and then got his Endorsement? We did not seek it. What is going on here?” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to a donation reportedly made to the evangelical leader’s foundation.

Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader Foundation, dismissed the claims as “laughable” on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

“It’s laughable because Donald Trump, better than anybody, knows that my endorsement never has been and never will be for sale,” Vander Plaats said. “What Trump is upset about is that I endorsed his opponent Ron DeSantis, and I think he’s concerned about the endorsement. So we’re going to play and see how that works out,” Vander Plaats said.

In a statement, the Trump campaign claimed Vander Plaats was endorsing “a candidate who will never be president.”

“Over 150 faith leaders in Iowa are organizing their congregations for President Trump and not a single one demanded nearly $100k like Bob Vander Plaat$ did from Ron DeSanctus. When you are actually the leader of a movement like President Trump is, people are willing to support you for free,” the statement read.

Vander Plaats debunked those claims.

“I haven’t donated, The Family Leader hasn’t donated to any candidate or campaign. We don’t do that. That’s not how we play,” he said. “What Ron DeSantis did is he earned my endorsement, and how he earned my endorsement is he made the commitment and showed us that when he wins the presidency, he can serve for two terms. He won’t be a lame duck on Day 1; he’ll surround himself with the best and brightest people.”

The DeSantis campaign, a super PAC linked to him and a nonprofit group supporting him together donated $95,000 in recent months to The Family Leader, according to a Reuters report.

Vander Plaats said he’s “still a friend of Donald Trump,” and he’s not against him, but his endorsement is for the future of the country.

“Let’s get a bold and courageous leader who can win in 2024, and then who can lead on Day 1 effectively for two terms. I think America is going to come to realize that, and I still think Ron DeSantis can be our nominee,” he said.

A national FiveThirtyEight poll shows Trump is currently leading at 59.8%. DeSantis is in second place with 12.9%, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is at 10%.