This combination of 2023 photos shows, from left, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Meg Kinnard)

(NewsNation) — The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election is coming up, and so far, seven candidates are qualified — though it remains to be seen if all of them will participate.

Set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, it will be broadcast on FOX News from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and hosted by the Republican National Committee.

This debate will be the largest audience so far for some of the presidential hopefuls in a crowded race.

“The RNC is committed to putting on a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process and the qualifying criteria set forth will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House come November 2024,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

What are the requirements to qualify?

The Republican National Committee announced requirements for the debate in June, which have to be met 48 hours before it happens.

To be eligible for the debate, candidates need to:

Poll at least 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina

Have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors

At least 200 donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories

Sign pledges agreeing not to participate in non-RNC-sanctioned debates for the rest of the election cycle

Other debates could have higher thresholds for polling and fundraising, the RNC said in a news release.

Who’s currently qualified?

Former President Donald Trump

While former President and frontrunner Donald Trump is allowed to debate, it is still yet to be seen if he will actually attend. He has said in the past the high polling numbers show he doesn’t need to, even telling Breitbart in an interview that he thinks debating would be “sort of foolish” and “possibly stupid.”

However, the New York Times reports FOX executives “made a soft appeal” for Trump to participate at a recent dinner with him. According to The Times, Trump responded by saying he hasn’t made a decision and would keep an open mind.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Widely seen as Trump’s biggest competitor, DeSantis would likely become the focus of attacks from other candidates at the debate if Trump doesn’t go, experts Reuters talked to said, as candidates look to “climb past him” and brand themselves as voters’ best bet against the former president.

Candidates will be placed on stage based on their polling numbers, with the highest-ranked candidate in the middle. That means if Trump ends up skipping the debate, DeSantis would take center stage.

On Monday, it was reported that DeSantis, aiming to reset his campaign, is replacing his campaign manager. The move comes after two other big staff cuts in the past few weeks.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott

The South Carolina Republican enters the summer with $21 million cash on hand. One debate-approved poll showed him joining Trump and DeSantis in reaching double digits — something other candidates haven’t been able to do.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley

South Carolina’s first female and minority governor, and currently the only woman in the race, Haley’s campaign has brought in over $15.6 million. She says she has well over 40,000 unique donors.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramawamy’s campaign has said he met the donor threshold. This past summer, he boosted his numbers by letting fundraisers keep 10% of what they bring in for his campaign.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Christie, who has often criticized the former president as on the campaign trail, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he went past 40,000 unique donor minimum in a little over a month.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Burgum reached the polling qualification for the debate in July after previously reaching the donor threshold six weeks after announcing his run for the White House.

The two-term governor found creative ways to meet fundraising requirements — Burgum gave out $20 VISA and Mastercard gift cards in exchange for $1 donations.

While CBS reported some legal experts saw this as a violation of campaign finance law, former Federal Election Commission Chair Lee Goodman told the station he doesn’t see it that way arguing that because Burgum did it publicly, his actions don’t show corruption potential.

Former Vice President Mike Pence

The campaign said it had received 200 unique donors from 40 different states, surpassing the RNC’s requirement of 200 unique donors from at least 20 different states.

“Mike Pence made quick and easy work of the donor threshold and he’s looking forward to a substantive debate about the issues important to the American people,” Pence communications adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement. “Hopefully, former President Trump has the courage to show up.”

Who still hasn’t qualified?

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson’s campaign has said he’s met polling requirements but is still working on getting enough donors. KUAR writes that the candidate himself has said he’s making progress — but also mentioned that it can be difficult to attract donors as the governor of a small state without a national profile.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Saurez announced Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he got the 40,000 unique donors needed to make the debate stage.

“In less than six weeks my team and I have quite literally gone from zero to a hundred and we are confident that I will be on the debate stage in two weeks,” he said.

However, Suarez has not been able to mimic this success in the polls: As of Aug. 8, he’s only at 0.1%, per FiveThirtyEight, while Morning Consult surveys show him trending even lower.

A spokesperson said to the Associated Press that Suarez had gotten one qualifying state poll but still needs a national poll. The campaign remains confident the mayor will make it to the debate stage, the spokesperson said.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder

Last month, Elder’ campaign declined to say how many donors he had, but did add there’s been a “a strong increase the last few weeks.” He has not met the polling requirements.

Businessman Perry Johnson

The Michigan businessman said on social media he has 40,000 donors, but Johnson hasn’t been able to reach 1% in any qualifying polls.

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd

Hurd was the last candidate to enter the race. Because he’s said he would not promise to support the eventual GOP nominee, he would be kept off the stage regardless of his donor or polling numbers.

What do the polls show?

Currently, Morning Consult surveys show a majority of GOP voters plan on backing Trump in their state’s primary or caucus. Most recent polling shows the former president with 59% and main rival DeSantis, at 16%.

Ramaswamy, according to Morning Consult, has 8% of potential voters’ support, Pence has 6% and Haley, Scott and Chrsite are tied at 3%. Hutchinson has 1% of the Republican vote, while Burgum, Hurd and Suarez have 0%.

How can I watch the debate?

The highly anticipated debate is set to air on FOX News Channel. FOX anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are co-moderating.

It will be broadcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, and also livestreamed on FOX Nation for subscribers.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,” FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.