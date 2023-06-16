Florida candidates battle for GOP presidential nomination

(NewsNation) — The Republican race for the 2024 presidential nomination is heating up in the Sunshine State with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez the latest candidate to join the field.

With Suarez jumping in, that makes him the third Republican from Florida to run for the nomination, setting up a clash between the three Floridians.

Suarez has gone against both former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the past.

He didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 or in 2020, though he said he would support Trump if he were the nominee for 2024. Suarez also called Trump’s second indictment “un-American.” He was present in the courtroom this week when Trump was arraigned in Miami.

Suarez also didn’t vote for DeSantis in 2018, instead casting a vote for Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum. He’s also clashed with DeSantis over COVID-19 protocols.

The 45-year-old is joining the growing list of GOP contenders who want to turn the page on a new generation of leadership.

“It’s time for a leader that connects with segments of our country that Republicans have historically lost,” Suarez said when announcing his candidacy. “Like Ronald Reagan, it’s time for a leader who believes in America’s greatest power, Americans.”

Suarez will have to break away from the two frontrunners, that also happen to be from the state of Florida, to make a name for himself.

He is the only Hispanic candidate in the 2024 race and, as a Cuban-American in Miami, he could win over a lot of support from the Cuban community in Florida.