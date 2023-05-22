Friend: Tim Scott can ‘not only fight, but actually win’

  • Tim Scott is the most recent Republican to announce a 2024 White House run
  • Scott's friend, Denise Gitsham, believes Scott can win
  • Gitsham says Scott is "anything but ordinary"

Updated:
2024 Election

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation