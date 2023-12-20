‘Full support behind President Trump:’ RNC spokesperson

(NewsNation) — The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot has sparked outrage from the Republican National Committee (RNC), with the party vowing to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a split 4-3 ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court, composed entirely of Democrats, sided with the decision to exclude Trump from the primary ballot. RNC spokesperson Madison Gilbert expressed strong dissatisfaction, labeling it “election interference at its finest” during an interview on “NewsNation Now.”

“We’re absolutely furious,” Gilbert said. “It is interfering with the election in Colorado. We need voters to decide who wins that primary and who defeats Joe Biden next November. We have full support behind President Trump; they will appeal, and we will be filing a brief to support them in this.”

Gilbert remained confident the U.S. Supreme Court would reverse the decision, citing the 14th Amendment and Section 3 as legal grounds. She drew parallels with similar cases in Minnesota and Michigan, where the RNC successfully filed amicus briefs in support of Trump.

“We’re very confident that the Supreme Court of the United States will reverse what the Colorado Supreme Court did,” Gilbert asserted.

When pressed about the potential wider impact of the decision on other states with similar measures, Gilbert remained optimistic, stating, “I think it will go our way. I’m very, very confident of that.”

Biden said it’s “self-evident” Trump is an insurrectionist for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, but stopped short of commenting on a Colorado legal case that would bar him from the state’s ballot.

Gilbert dismissed the accusation as hypocritical and criticized Biden’s leadership.

“He’s a terrible president,” Gilbert said. “Americans have suffered across the country as a result. I think they will be held accountable next November as the voters decide who will be the next president of the United States.”

Gilbert emphasized the party’s role in laying the infrastructure to help candidates succeed, stating, “We will make sure that whoever our nominee is gets across that finish line, beats Biden, because at the end of the day, this is about the American people.”