Any candidate besides Trump can defeat Biden: Fmr. Gov. Pawlenty

(NewsNation) — Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty says his party is setting itself up for defeat if former President Donald Trump secures the GOP ticket in 2024 due to the baggage he brings, despite polling that shows Trump holding a wide lead over his GOP challengers.

“Given President Trump’s commanding lead in the Republican primary, absent the political equivalent of an earthquake, he is going to be the nominee,” Pawlenty told NewsNation’s Connell McShane.

Pawlenty believes Trump could lose to President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election due to the former president’s false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election and his inability to provide evidence to support the claims. Numerous legal cases failed to establish any substantial proof of election irregularities.

“Biden will squeak it out again. … I wish we could get another Republican. I think almost any of the Republicans on that stage last night could beat President Biden. He is a weak candidate,” Pawlenty said.

The former governor believes people are frustrated with the state of the economy. He also pointed to Biden’s age as another cause of concern. A new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll showed more voters are concerned about Biden’s age and cognitive function than Trump’s despite just a three-year difference between the two.

Pawlenty also criticized Biden for his handling of the influx of migrants coming across the southern border and the crisis in sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago where thousands of migrants have been bussed in recent months.

“If you want to talk about eroding democratic institutions and principles, one of the most paramount institutions and principles in that regard is the rule of law,” said Pawlenty. “And when you say we’re not going to do anything when it comes to lawlessness, including illegal immigration, that is eroding a democratic institution or pillar, and you should look in the mirror in that regard before he gives this speech.”