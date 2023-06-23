GOP candidates fight for evangelical vote this weekend

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — All of the GOP candidates for the Republican nomination will attend the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. this weekend, where presidential hopefuls will attempt to appeal to faith-based voters.

Eleven Republican candidates will speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event. For some of them, it will be their very first time sharing the stage with their opponents, and for the ones lagging behind in the polls, this could be a perfect opportunity to get some momentum.

Former President Donald Trump will appear on Saturday during the main event of the gathering. His opponents Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Chris Christie and even Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will join Trump on Saturday.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition, which is hosting the event, described it as the nation’s largest premier pro-faith and pro-family event.

The timing of the event remains notable, with Saturday marking the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

To put the importance of the evangelical vote into perspective, in the last presidential election, they made up less than 15% of the population but over a quarter of the overall electorate vote.

Already this year, some candidates have already tried to appeal to faith-based voters, including right here on NewsNation.

“Whether they’re Christian or Jewish or Muslim faith is so important to people across this country,” Pence said on “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

DeSantis spoke in April, saying, “Our rights are not the courtesy of the government but are a gift from almighty God.”

Other notable speakers will be featured during this event, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The issues they focus on will be something to watch for.