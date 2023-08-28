GOP candidates battling for crucial South Carolina vote

  • Three campaigns will be courting voters in South Carolina this week
  • Nikki Haley's campaign is capitalizing off strong fundraising since the debate
  • Ron DeSantis will be represented by his wife Casey due to hurricane prep

(NewsNation) — South Carolina will play a pivotal role in choosing the GOP presidential nominee, and a trio of Republican campaigns will be canvassing the state to make their cases.

Two of those candidates are from the state itself. Former Governor Nikki Haley and incumbent Senator Tim Scott are both campaigning across the state this week.

Haley is expected to build on the momentum she gained following last week’s GOP debate. Her campaign told NewsNation that she raised more post-debate than it did in any 24-hour period since announcing her run.

Scott, meanwhile, will be emphasizing his proposal to increase parental input into the education system.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was scheduled to be in the state this week, but due to the incoming hurricane, his wife, Casey DeSantis, will instead be speaking at the Faith & Freedom BBQ, a major GOP event that will take place tonight.

