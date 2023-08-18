Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the “Time for Choosing” series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

(NewsNation) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, said Friday he’s reached all the requirements necessary to qualify for next week’s debate.

“While our campaign only began a few weeks ago, I am humbled knowing Republicans from all fifty states have donated to our campaign—nearly 50,000 thus far,” Suarez said. “Now, I will renew my efforts to tell America about how I used conservative ideas to turn Miami into a shining example of what our party can be. A party that cares and delivers. A party where your future is only limited by your own efforts.”

Candidates, to make it to the Republican presidential debate stage, need at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.

So far, the campaigns of nine candidates say they met these requirements, set by the Republican National Committee. They are: Suarez; former president Donald Trump; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott; former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence.

However, Trump, the former president and frontrunner, has suggested he won’t attend, saying his current high standing makes it unnecessary. Suarez himself told the Associated Press in an interview confirming he’ll be at the debate that he doesn’t think Trump will participate.

Suarez, 45, the only Hispanic in the field, is among one of the lesser-known candidates nationally. He told the Associated Press that he’s “uniquely positioned” to help the party reach out to Hispanic and younger voters.

As of Aug. 18, he was polling at 0.3%, according to both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics.

During a previous appearance on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Suarez acknowledged Trump is in the “pole position” for the GOP primary — but also said America “often chooses an underdog if they feel motivated” and inspired by them.

“I’d rather be unknown and exciting than known and unexciting,” he said.

Set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, the debate will be broadcast on FOX News from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.