Report: GOP donors holding back money, hoping for alternatives

(NewsNation) — Multiple top GOP donors are reportedly holding back money with the hope of convincing someone else to jump into the 2024 race to compete against former President Donald Trump.

Sources told Axios that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are “getting secret overtures from establishment Republicans.” Those sources claim the two GOP governors “haven’t ruled out running,” according to Axios.

Kemp and Youngkin recently shared the stage at an annual conservative conference in Atlanta, although both have previously said they aren’t hitting the presidential campaign trail this year.

In July, Kemp said he’s “certainly not running” for the White House next year. The Georgia governor has been at odds with Trump since the 2020 election and continues to be outspoken about the future of the GOP.

Youngkin has been less definitive about a potential 2024 bid. In May, he said he wouldn’t be getting out on the presidential campaign trail in 2023. But that doesn’t mean he can’t enter the race in 2024.

Meanwhile, others think the GOP needs less, not more, presidential candidates. On Sunday, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the party has a “great field of candidates” and doesn’t need any more; in fact, “we probably need less,” she said.

Those actively running will debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, with one notable exception: Trump, the current front-runner, won’t be in attendance.

Recent polls show the former president with a sizeable lead, polling around 55%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently in second at around 15%, followed by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has seen his support surge over the past few weeks.